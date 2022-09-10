Squirrels Battle But Fall in 2-1 Walk-Off Victory for Baysox

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels entered the bottom of the ninth inning tied but the Bowie Baysox delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly for a 2-1 victory Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (62-68, 22-39) had the potential go-ahead run reach third base in the top of the ninth inning but Bowie reliever Conner Loeprich (Win, 3-1) held Richmond scoreless.

Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Baysox (65-66, 37-25) picked up a walk and a single against Daniel Tillo (Loss, 0-1) to put runners at the corners with one out. Andrew Daschbach sent a sacrifice fly that brought home Cesar Prieto from third base and secured the win for Bowie at 2-1.

In the third inning, Kai-Wei Teng allowed a walk, single and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases with one out. Darell Hernaiz worked a five-pitch walk and Connor Norby scored on the play to give Bowie a 1-0 advantage.

Teng ended his start with seven strikeouts and six walks through 4.2 innings. It brought his season strikeout total to 160 and is five away from tying the single-season franchise record in punchouts set by Eric Surkamp in 2011.

Diego Rincones evened the score at 1-1 in the sixth inning with an RBI double that scored Tyler Fitzgerald from second base.

Richmond reliever Tanner Andrews held the Baysox scoreless over 1.1 innings with three strikeouts. Evan Gates stranded two baserunners in a scoreless seventh inning.

Melvin Adon had a comebacker hit off his hand but Fitzgerald backed him up and secured the out at first to keep the game tied in the eighth.

The road trip concludes Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. for Prince George's Stadium. Right-hander Keaton Winn (2-2, 4.71) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (0-1, 4.50) for Bowie.

The team returns to The Diamond for their final regular season homestand against the Erie SeaWolves from Sept. 13-18. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

The Flying Squirrels will host their first playoff game since 2014 on Thursday, September 22 at The Diamond. Tickets for all potential playoff games in Richmond are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

