De la Cruz, Sullivan Electric in Walk-Off Victory

September 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils walked it off 5-4 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. It was their second walk-off of the series and eighth of the summer. The game was tied at two after nine innings, but the Fisher Cats plated two in the tenth for a lead. In the bottom half, Carlos De La Cruz doubled in two runs and scored on a wild pitch for the winning run of the game.

New Hampshire got on the board first with Hugo Cardona's solo homer in the third.

The Fightins took the lead in the next frame. Jack Conley singled to reach, Madison Stokes was hit by a pitch, and Johan Rojas bunted to load the bases. De La Cruz drove in one run and Aldrem Corredor's sacrifice fly sent home the other for a 2-1 lead.

The Fisher Cats tied it up immediately as Cardona recorded another RBI.

New Hampshire threatened in the eighth inning with the bases loaded. Billy Sullivan entered with just one out. He struck out a batter and induced a groundout to get out of the inning clean. Sullivan came back and struck out the side in the ninth to keep things tied up.

In the top of the tenth, Phil Clarke doubled in two runs for a 4-2 lead.

Reading started the bottom half with Stokes as the placed runner on second. Rojas took a four pitch walk to get on first. De La Cruz tripled in the gap in deep left center to tie things up at four. Both Wendell Rijo and Corredor were intentionally walked to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed De La Cruz to cross the plate and walk-off the game.

Taylor Lehman: 2 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 2 SO

Braden Zarbnisky: 1 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 0 BB | 3 SO

Andrew Baker: 2 IP | 2 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 4 SO

Brett Schulze: 1.1 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 1 SO

Andrew Schultz: 1 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 0 SO

Billy Sullivan: 1.2 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 4 SO

Mike Adams (W, 7-1): 1 IP | 2 H | 2 R | 1 ER | 1 BB | 0 SO

BOX SCORE | NH 4, REA 5 (10)

The Reading Fightin Phils walked it off 5-4 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. It was their second walk-off of the series and eighth of the summer. The game was tied at two after nine innings, but the Fisher Cats plated two in the tenth for a lead. In the bottom half, Carlos De La Cruz doubled in two runs and scored on a wild pitch for the winning run of the game.

New Hampshire got on the board first with Hugo Cardona's solo homer in the third.

The Fightins took the lead in the next frame. Jack Conley singled to reach, Madison Stokes was hit by a pitch, and Johan Rojas bunted to load the bases. De La Cruz drove in one run and Aldrem Corredor's sacrifice fly sent home the other for a 2-1 lead.

The Fisher Cats tied it up immediately as Cardona recorded another RBI.

New Hampshire threatened in the eighth inning with the bases loaded. Billy Sullivan entered with just one out. He struck out a batter and induced a groundout to get out of the inning clean. Sullivan came back and struck out the side in the ninth to keep things tied up.

In the top of the tenth, Phil Clarke doubled in two runs for a 4-2 lead.

Reading started the bottom half with Stokes as the placed runner on second. Rojas took a four pitch walk to get on first. De La Cruz tripled in the gap in deep left center to tie things up at four. Both Wendell Rijo and Corredor were intentionally walked to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed De La Cruz to cross the plate and walk-off the game.

Taylor Lehman: 2 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 2 SO

Braden Zarbnisky: 1 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 0 BB | 3 SO

Andrew Baker: 2 IP | 2 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 4 SO

Brett Schulze: 1.1 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 1 SO

Andrew Schultz: 1 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 0 SO

Billy Sullivan: 1.2 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 4 SO

Mike Adams (W, 7-1): 1 IP | 2 H | 2 R | 1 ER | 1 BB | 0 SO

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.