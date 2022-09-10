September 10, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT - The Portland Sea Dogs won in dramatic fashion last night, 11-5 over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Binghamton erupted for five runs in the top of the third inning against Portland starter Brian Van Belle. Wyatt Young led off with a solo home run, putting the Rumble Ponies in the lead, 1-0. Zach Ashford singled and Ronny Mauricio homered, increasing the lead to 3-0. One out later, Brandon McIlwain had a base hit and Rowdey Jordan doubled, putting runners on second and third. Jeremy Vazquez brought both home with an RBI single, making it a 5-0 game. The Sea Dogs started to fight back in the bottom of the third against Rumble Ponies starter Garrison Bryant. With one out, Tyler Dearden blasted a solo shot to right. It was his sixth homer of the season and brought the Sea Dogs within four runs, 5-1. Another home run helped Portland chip away at the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Izzy Wilson crushed a leadoff, solo home run to right. It was his 12th of the year and cut into the Rumble Ponies lead, 5-2. Portland continued to fight in the bottom of the seventh against Bryant. Stephen Scott led off with a double, and one out later, Izzy Wilson walked. Nick Northcut doubled down the left field line, scoring both runners, and making it a 5-4 game. Dearden and David Hamilton worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Elih Marrero earned a third-straight walk, pushing in a run, and tying the game 5-5. Ceddanne Rafaela cleared the bases with a triple, putting the Sea Dogs in the lead 8-5. The offense continued to expand the Sea Dogs lead in the bottom of the eighth. Binelas led off with a double and Wilson followed with a single. Northcut loaded the bases and Hamilton beat out an infield single, scoring a run to make it 10-5. Northcut scored on a wild pitch and Dylan Spacke pitched a perfect top of the ninth, securing an 11-5 win for the Sea Dogs.

TURNING TWO - The Sea Dogs have turned 119 double plays this season, the most in the Eastern League and fourth-most in Double-A. David Hamilton and Christian Koss are tied for the team lead in double plays with 37 while Hudson Potts is has the second-most with 36.

HAMILTON CHASING HISTORY - David Hamilton has tied the franchise record for stolen bases which was set by Julio Ramirez in 1999. Hamilton has 64 stolen bases in 110 games for the Sea Dogs.

STILL TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Patriots are 8-2 in their last 10 games and will face off with the third-place Hartford Yard Goats this week. The Yard Goats are 9.5 games behind the Sea Dogs in the second half.

SEA DOGS SEE SUCCESS AGAINST BINGHAMTON - Portland is 14-2 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies this season. They swept the Rumble Ponies on the road in Mirabito Stadium and 5-1 in a series at Hadlock Field earlier in the season. The Sea Dogs are hitting .293 against Binghamton in 16 games with 39 doubles, six triples and 27 home runs. Portland's pitchers own a 3.60 ERA with 169 strikeouts in 145.0 innings.

PLAYOFF TICKETS NOW ON SALE - The Sea Dogs are looking for their first playoff berth since 2014 and tickets for all potential 2022 playoff games at Hadlock Field are now on sale. Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 10, 2007 - For the fifth consecutive year, the Portland Sea Dogs establish a franchise record in attendance at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs averaged 6,483 fans, surpassing the 2006 mark of 6,358.

ON THE MOUND - LHP Kyle Hart will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today against the Rumble Ponies. He last pitched September 4th at New Hampshire and tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing four hits. Hart issued two walks while striking out three.

