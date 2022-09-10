Baysox Bounce Back to First with Walk-Off Win
September 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release
BOWIE, MD - While they may have missed plenty of chances for a larger win, the Bowie Baysox were still able to celebrate on Saturday night, and in a larger fashion, too. Bowie collected their seventh walk-off win of the season, as they downed the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1.
Neither starting pitcher worked too far into the night, as Richmond's Kai-Wei Teng walked a career-high six batters. Bowie only scored one run against Teng, however, when Darell Hernaiz drew a bases loaded walk in the fourth inning.
Bowie's Brenan Hanifee was as efficient as could be, allowing only three hits over five scoreless innings, on just 58 pitches. While Bowie had a 1-0 lead, they elected to use their bullpen in the sixth inning, but it took just three batters for Jensen Elliott to blow the save, as he allowed an RBI double to Diego Rincones.
The knotted game held until the ninth inning, while Elliott added a second inning of relief, and Nolan Hoffman and Conner Loeprich (W, 3-1) each pitched in scoreless innings.
It was still a forgettable night for the Baysox offense, as Bowie went 0-for-8 at the plate with runners in scoring position, and they left on 12 runners overall. Three relievers, Tanne Andrews, Evan Gates, and Melvin Adon kept Bowie scoreless.
In the bottom of the ninth against Daniel Tillo (L, 0-1), Cesar Prieto drew a one-out walk, and Hudson Haskin blooped a single to right field to push Prieto to third base. On a 1-1 count, Andrew Daschbach drilled a line drive to right field, and Prieto swam around the throw to home plate, scoring the winning run.
Combined with an Erie loss, Bowie returns into sole possession of first place in the Southwest Division. With seven games left to play in the regular season, Bowie improves to 65-66, and 38-24 in the second half. Bowie will conclude the six-game series with Richmond on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
