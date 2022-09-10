Ponies Come up Short against Sea Dogs Saturday Afternoon

PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Portland has won four straight games in the series.

Binghamton (23-37, 51-78) again got off to a quick start, as in the first Wyatt Young led off the game with an infield single against Kyle Hart (2-1). The next batter, Carlos Cortes, belted a two-run homer to right that put the Ponies up 2-0. It is Cortes 10th home run of the season.

Portland responded with a run in the bottom of the first against Tony Dibrell (1-2) to cut the Ponies lead to 2-1. Then in the fourth, with two on and two out, David Hamilton hit a three-run home run off the top of the right field wall and over for a three-run home run to put Portland on top 4-2. Hamilton would finish 3-5 with two runs scored and three RBI along with his franchise-record 65th stolen base of the season.

In the top of the eighth, with the bases loaded and one out against Brett Kennedy, Luke Ritter lined an RBI single to right that scored Nic Gaddis to make it a 4-3 game, but Cortes was thrown out at home trying to score the game-tying run from second.

In the ninth, after Zach Ashford lined a two out single to left against Kennedy, the Ponies brought the tying run to the plate, but Gaddis flied out to center to end the game, with Kennedy picking up his fifth save of the season.

Hart picked up the win allowing three hits and two runs over six innings. Dibrell allowed only one earned run over four and two thirds innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies play their final road game of the season Sunday in the series finale against the Sea Dogs, with first pitch at 1:00 PM and pregame coverage getting underway at 12:45 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Mets reliever Drew Smith made a rehab appearance with Binghamton pitching a scoreless sixth inning allowing one hit, no walks, and striking out two...Three of the first five games in the series have been decided by two runs or less.

