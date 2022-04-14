Hillsboro Bats Silenced in Shutout Loss to Everett

April 14, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops entered Thursday's matinee on a two game win streak, coming off their best offensive game of the season -- 13 hits and 8 runs. They followed up last night's performance with five hits and zero runs. The first ever inside-the-park home run against the Hops belongs to Noelvi Marteï»¿, who reached the feat in the top of the ninth inning. Max Roberts and Evan Johnson completed the backend of the shutout for Everett, after a solid start by Isaiah Campbell, leading them to a 5-0 victory.

For the second game in a row, both teams had great starting pitching. Jamison Hill went 4.1 innings for the Hops, striking out four, while giving up five hits and one earned run. Campbell carved through the Hillsboro lineup over five innings, with six strikeouts and no earned runs.

Victor Labrada led off the fourth inning with a double and came around to score after a Dariel Gomez single off Hill, giving Everett a 1-0 lead.

Gomez continued his success, hitting his second solo home run of the series on a ball that was hit high to left field off Hops reliever Jose Santamariaï»¿, extending the Everett advantage to 2-0.

Offense was at a minimum for the Hops today, with one of the only opportunities coming in the seventh inning. Hillsboro had runners on first and second, when Max Roberts struck out Ramses Malaveï»¿-- who was then called for batter interference, ending the threat.

The AquaSox tacked on to their lead in the top of the ninth, as the Mariners' #2 prospect Noelvi Marte hit a two run inside-the-park home run. Later in the inning, Labrada hit his second double of the game to make it 5-0 AquaSox.

Game four of six between Hillsboro (2-4) and Everett (3-2) will be tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show on air at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.