Canadians Hand Dust Devils First Loss

Vancouver (3-2) pitchers chilled the bats of Tri-City (4-1) hitters Wednesday night, as the Canadians shut out the Dust Devils 3-0 at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City was held to just one hit in the ballgame, a Mike Peabody single in the seventh inning that thwarted the Canadians' no-hit bid. Vancouver had four hits, an Addison Barger triple and singles from Zach Britton, Trevor Schwecke and Riley Tirotta. Schwecke's single scored Barger in the 2nd, and Britton's 5th-inning hit scored two more for the Canadians.

Vancouver hurler Chad Dallas (1-0) shut down the Dust Devils' offense, throwing five no-hit innings in his professional debut. The Tennessee alum retired 15 straight batters after Kyren Paris drew a leadoff walk in the first inning, striking out eight Tri-City hitters along the way.

For the Dust Devils, starter Robinson Pina (0-1) pitched well on short notice, giving up one run in four innings and striking out six. Zac Kristofak and Emilker Guzman pitched in relief, with Guzman going three innings and retiring all nine batters he faced, five by strikeout.

In fact, pitchers for both teams consistently missed bats, with a combined 31 strikeouts between the two. Canadians pitchers struck out 17, and Dust Devils pitchers struck out 14.

Game three of the Tri-City/Vancouver six-game series takes place Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Two tall right-handers are scheduled to start, with Jake Smith taking the hill for the Dust Devils (who will play as the Viñeros for the first time in 2022). Adam Kloffenstein will counter for the Canadians.

