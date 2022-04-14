Tonight's Game Postponed

Tonight's Dust Devils game against the Vancouver Canadians has been postponed. There will be a doubleheader played tomorrow, Friday April 15th, with the first game starting at 4pm and the second game starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be 7 innings.

Tickets for tonight's game (April 14th) can be exchanged for any remaining 2022 Dust Devils home games based on availability. Tickets for Friday, April 15th are good for both games of the doubleheader.

The Dust Devils Office is open until 5pm today and will reopen tomorrow morning at 9am. For more information, please contact the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789.

