Flood Gates Open in Seventh Fueling Hops to Second Straight Win

April 14, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - A day after the first Hillsboro win of the year, the Hops had their best offensive game of the season, including a six run seventh inning that led them to an 8-2 victory. Cam Coursey started right where he left off last night with two hits, two walks, a stolen base and a go-ahead run in the seventh.

Everett got on the board early in the first on a double by Spencer Packard that scored Alberto Rodriguez, who led off the game with a single.

Hillsboro answered in the second, as they put together three singles (Andueza, Miranda and Oriente) to tie the game 1-1. Jose Curpa got the RBI on a force out.

AquaSox starter, Tim Elliott, went three innings, giving up five hits and one earned run. Ross Carver had a solid performance in his first outing of the season for the Hops, going 4.2 innings, while giving up two hits, one earned run and six strikeouts.

Coursey led off the fifth with a single and came around to score breaking the 1-1 tie on Caleb Roberts' first double of the season.

Hillsboro didn't have the lead for long, as MLB Pipeline #11 prospect Noelvi Marte singled up the middle off Hugh Fisher to tie the game 2-2.

The Hops' loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, where things went south for Everett. Hillsboro once again broke the tie on a walk from Bryan Pall ï»¿to Axel Andueza. The next hitter Ramses Malave hit a sac fly to the center field warning track to make it 4-1. The third throwing error of the series for Marte scored two more runs to make it 6-1. Hillsboro took an 8-2 lead to the eighth, which ended up being the final score.

Game three of six between Hillsboro (2-3) and Everett (2-2) will be a matinee at Ron Tonkin Field. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show on air at 12:50 and first pitch at 1:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.TV.

