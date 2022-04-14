Emeralds Lose in Opening Night Part 2

Despite rain being on the forecast, the Emeralds were finally able to open their first home series against the Spokane Indians, but the downpour would not be in the favor of the hosts.

Emeralds' LHP Seth Cory struggled on the mound in the second inning as he loaded the bases.

The Indians scored the first run of the game on an RBI walk by OF Zac Veen.

At the bottom half of the next inning, the Emeralds hit a two-run home run by 2B Jimmy Glowenke, their first home run at PK Park.

Their lead would not be long lived.

Indians' OF Robby Martin Jr. grounded out to first to score 1B Grant Lavigne, which would advance runners in scoring position.

A wild pitch by RHP Ty Weber would score the game-tying run.

The Indians scored insurance runs in the seventh and ninth inning that would be enough to win the game.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night as RHP Prelander Berroa will face-off against RHP Mike Ruff. You can catch the action on 95.3 The Score or a subscription with MiLB.TV.

