Hops Pull Away from AquaSox with Six Run Seventh Inning

Hillsboro, Oregon - The Hillsboro Hops (2-3) broke open a 2-2 tie with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on their way to a second consecutive victory over the Everett AquaSox (2-2), 8-2.

Alberto Rodriguez got the AquaSox off on a high note with a single into left field on the first pitch of the game. Rodriguez scored two batters later when Spencer Packard hit a double off of the right field warning track, giving the Sox a 1-0 lead.

Hillsboro answered in the second inning when Jose Curpa hit a based loaded, one out line drive that dropped in front of Packard in right field. Packard quickly threw the ball to second base to retire Danny Oriente who was forced out on the play however Axel Andueza came into score for the 1-1 tie. The score would remain tied until the bottom of the fifth inning when Hillsboro took their first lead of the game when Cam Coursey scored on a Caleb Roberts double, putting the Hop on top 2-1.

The AquaSox tied the game up 2-2 in the seventh inning when Noelvi Marte singled up the middle, scoring Justin Lavey.

Hillsboro blew the game wide open in the bottom of the seventh inning. Coursey and Castillo led off the inning with back to back walks followed by a single by Roberts to load the bases. Andueza gave the Hops a 3-2 lead when he walked, scoring Coursey. Ramses Malave came up next and flew out to deep center field, scoring Castillo. Elian Miranda then came up with runners on second and third and hit a ground ball to Marte at shortstop. Marte attempted to throw out Roberts who was attempting to score from third however his throw went left of catcher Charlie Welch and all the way to the backstop, allowing Roberts and Andueza to both score and Hillsboro extended the lead to 6-2. The Hops would put up two more insurance runs when Oriente singled home Miranda and Ryan Bliss grounded out on a play that scored Oriente.

Hillsboro would go on to retire six of the final seven AquaSox batters to close out the 8-2 win.

Packard drove in his league leading seventh RBI on Wednesday night. Marte is currently tied with Hops players Bliss and Coursey for the league lead with five walks.Marte and Packard have each started the season with four-game hitting streaks.

The AquaSox have gone through one complete turn through their five-pitcher starting rotation: Isaiah Campbell, Adam Macko, Bryce Miller, Jimmy Joyce and Tim Elliott have a combined 3.00 ERA after five starts. Note that Miller's stats are not yet official due to the game being suspended however his four innings were factored into that equation.

Game three of the six game series is scheduled for Thursday April 14 at 1:05 p.m. RHP Isaiah Campbell pitch for the second time this season after starting the season opener against Eugene at Funko Field on Friday April 8. Campbell pitched five innings in that start, allowing four hits, one earned run, four walks and four strikeouts. Hillsboro is scheduled to start RHP Jamison Hill who will be making his 2022 season debut. Listen to all of the action on 1380 KRKO with the pre-game show starting at 12:50 p.m.

