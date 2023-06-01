Hillcats Lose Third Straight

June 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped their third straight game at home to the Carolina Mudcats by a score of 11-8 on Thursday night.

It was back and forth for the first few innings of the ballgame before the Mudcats erupted for eight runs between the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.

The two teams traded runs in the first inning and the fourth inning as the game stayed close. However, the Hillcats were able to scratch across a lead in the fourth inning due to Marc Filia driving home Robert Lopez on a throwing error.

Then in the fifth, the Hillcats surrendered four runs before surrendering another four in the sixth. At that point, the Hillcats body language looked defeated as they fell behind by a large margin for the second night in a row.

Lynchburg would tack on one more run in the bottom of the sixth, but the bats would go quietly into the night the rest of game. Magnus Ellerts and Tomas Reyes combined for three innings of scoreless baseball as the Mudcats were held off the scoreboard from the seventh inning on.

Lynchburg and Carolina will square off for game four of the series at Bank of the James Stadium on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.