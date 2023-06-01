Fireflies Looking to Recognize Military Heroes

June 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are looking for eight local military heroes to honor in-game as the Heroes of the Inning at Military Appreciation Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina on Sunday, July 2 at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. Any current or former member of any branch of the military is qualify to be honored during the game.

Fans can submit their online nominations here. Those selected as "Heroes of the Inning" will be contacted directly by a Fireflies representative. Honorees chosen will be given two reserve tickets to the July 2 game vs the Augusta GreenJackets. Submissions are due by Wednesday, June 21. Those with questions about nominations can contact Bri Walker via email at bwalker@columbiafireflies.com.

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 6 to welcome the Salem Red Sox to town. The Fireflies will host RiverBanks Zoo and Garden Night with a Carter Jensen Lion Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Safe Federal Credit Union Friday, June 9. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.