Late Home Run Pushes Peckers over Ballers Wednesday Night

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Fayetteville Woodpeckers battled for the second time in the week's six-game stretch at Atrium Health Ballpark, with the visiting Woodpeckers narrowly snatching a victory, 2-1, over Kannapolis on Wednesday night.

LHP Shane Murphy tossed another solid outing, striking out six in five innings of work, allowing one run on two hits, walking none for the third time this season, and striking out six. RHP Kole Ramage (L, 1-1) earned his first loss of the season, allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh inning while getting a strikeout and walking one.

John Garcia put the Woodpeckers on top first in the game, launching his third home run of the season in the top of the third to hand Fayetteville a 1-0 lead.

The Ballers earned their only run of the game on a Johnabiell Laureano sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, tying the close game at 1-1. Laureano's fourth RBI on the season added a push of offense for Kannapolis, who after the conclusion of Wednesday's game have just eight hits in 18 innings against the Woodpeckers.

Fayetteville rallied for just one more hit than Kannapolis in Wednesday's game, earning the decisive hit and go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a Luis Encarnacion solo home run, the Woodpeckers' second solo homer of the night. Encarnacion's home run, his second of the season, handed the visiting Woodpeckers their second lead of the game, one that Kannapolis failed to rally towards in the later frames of the game.

Kannapolis, who have lost six of their last seven, will pursue a change of pace in their record in their third of six matchups on the week against the Woodpeckers on Thursday night. The Ladies Night matchup is slated for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch, with LHP Tyler Schweitzer (3-2, 4.75 ERA) getting the start for the Ballers.

