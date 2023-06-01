RHP/1B Quinton Low Reinstated from IL
June 1, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the reinstatement of two-way player Quinton Low from the injured list.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with four on the injured list.
In summary:
6/1: RHP/1B Quinton Low reinstated from injured list
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
