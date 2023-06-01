Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.1 at Down East

The Fireflies start off June against the Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium tonight at 7 pm. Southpaw Frank Mozzicato (1-2, 2.18 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Down East counters with righty Joseph Montalvo (3-0, 2.08 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 6 to welcome the Salem Red Sox to town.

FIREFLIES BATS QUIET IN 4-0 LOSS: The Fireflies offense was held scoreless for the second-consecutive night as they fell to Down East 4-0 Wednesday at Grainger Stadium. After spinning four hitless innings, Fireflies starter Ben Kudrna (L, 4-3) walked away with the loss, giving up three runs, only two of which were earned in the fifth inning. The righty finished the game with a career-high nine punchouts countered with only one walk. He allowed four hits, all in the fifth inning. Tommy Specht started the scoring for Down East, with an RBI triple that scored Yosy Galan. Next, both Griffin Cheney and Yeison Morrobel collected two out RBI singles to put Down East on top 3-0.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He was 3-1 with a 1.38 ERA in five starts this May.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he hasn't allowed an earned run in either of his last two starts, spanning eight innings. It's Zobac's second-longest scoreless stretch of the campaign, as he didn't allow a run in his first 13.2 innings of work this season. Through his first eighth outings, four of which have been starts, Zobac now holds a 1.80 ERA.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Thursday Mozzicato fanned nine to push his lead to 11 with 64 punchouts this season. Sandlin is second with 53 whiffs on the season.

MAGIC MOZZ: Frank Mozzicato has been on a tear this year. The southpaw is among the Carolina League leaders in nearly every category for a pitcher. After tossing back-to-back quality starts, he leads the League in strikeouts (64), and opposing batting average (.156) and is third in innings pitched (41.1), fifth in ERA (2.18) and fifth in WHIP (1.06).

PARAMOUNT PITCHING: The Fireflies pitching staff has been among the top pitching staffs in all of Minor League Baseball this season. After maintaining a 1.59 ERA vs Charleston last week, the Fireflies have a 3.06 ERA, which is second in the league to the Down East Wood Ducks, who have a 2.90 ERA through their first 42 games of the season. The only non-Carolina League team with a better ERA is the Tulsa Drillers, who have a ridiculous 2.88 ERA in their first 45 games of the season.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Although Ben Sears' save streak ended at four consecutive games, his hot stretch continued to close out May Wednesday against Down East. The righty spun a pair of innings without allowing an earned run to bring his ERA down to 2.25 on the season. He's been stellar all season long, but the month of May is where the University of Houston product has glowed brightest. In eight appearances, he has notched a 1.23 ERA across 14.2 innings, fanning five and converting four of five potential save opportunities.

