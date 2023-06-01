Down East Duel Part II

In game two of the series between the Columbia Fireflies and the Down East Wood Ducks, the starters for both sides once again dueled it out on the mound. Aidan Curry opened on the mound for the Woodies, recording six strikeouts through the first three innings, only allowing Squires to reach base in the first on a single. The Woodies offense was locked down by Columbia starter Ben Kudrna with the Woodies going nine up nine down. Kudrna racked up seven strikeouts through three innings.

Curry had a one, two, three fourth inning with Squires recording his second hit of the night but was thrown out trying to advance to second on a wild throw. Squires was the only Columbia batter to reach through four innings. The Woodies got their first runner on base after a walk to Morrobel, who reached second on a groundout. Morrobel ended up being stranded on second.

Into the fifth inning the game was still tied at 0-0. Curry went one, two, three in the fifth inning, as a groundout and two strikeouts led the Woodies into the bottom half. The Woodies broke the tie by putting up three runs against Kudrna. Galan led off with a single and stole second base. With one out Tommy Specht drove a ball into the right center gap for a triple, scoring Galan from second, for the first run of the game. A two out single by Cheney scored Specht. Cheney also stole second, then advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Cheney scored on a single by Morrobel, putting the Woodies up 3-0.

Curry came back out for the sixth, where his streak of a one, two, three innings ended as Columbia's Levi Usher drew a one out walk. Usher did not advance past first as two flyouts to left got Curry out of the inning. Ben Sears entered from the bullpen for Columbia in the bottom of the sixth, ending Kudrna night with 5.0 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, and 9 strikeouts. Sears recorded two strikeouts against three Woodies batters in the bottom half. Curry was relieved in the top of the seventh, by D.J. McCarty. McCarty recorded two strikeouts against three Fireflies batters in the seventh. Curry's night ended with 6.0 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, and 9 strikeouts. The Woodies added one more run in the bottom of the seventh as Cheney recorded another RBI with a single to score Cauley. McCarty threw another inning giving up his only hit in the top of the eighth as Columbia failed to reach scoring position. Herrera came in to throw the final inning for Columbia, where the Woodies could not score any more runs. Wyatt Sparks closed the game for the Woodies on a one, two, three inning to finish the game in a Woodies 4-0 win.

The Wood Ducks (25-18) and Columbia Fireflies (28-19) play game three tomorrow, June 1st at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, NC. Frist pitch is set for 7:00 pm. The Wood Ducks lead the series 2-0. Come out for Thirsty Thursday and enjoy $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights and Peanuts presented by Natural Light.

