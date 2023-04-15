Hillcats Down Pelicans, 11-3

The Lynchburg Hillcats guaranteed themselves a split of the series against Myrtle Beach after a 11-3 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday night.

The Pelicans were held scoreless by Hillcats pitching until the ninth inning when a couple of unfortunate bounces paved the way for a three run double. Otherwise, Hillcats pitching combined for eight scoreless innings.

After a slow start, the Hillcats loaded up the bases in the third inning with an opportunity to put some runs on the board. They were only able to scratch one across as Pres Cavenaugh was hit by a pitch to drive the runner home from third.

In the fifth, Lexer Saduy got ahold of one as he drove it just over the right field wall for a three-run home run. Manuel Mejias and Cavenaugh both scored as everyone waited for the signal from the umpire. For Saduy, it was his first home run of the season. Later in the inning, Bubba Filia would score on a balk to make it a 5-0 game.

In the sixth, two more runs would score for the Hillcats as Maick Collado would score on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Saduy would drive home Guy Lipscomb on a sacrifice fly to drive the lead to seven.

The seventh was a similar story as Lynchburg tacked on two more on a Collado sacrifice fly and a Guy Lipscomb ground out.

Lynchburg was not finished as with two outs in the eighth, Nate Furman doubled home Jose Pastrano on a close play at the plate. One batter later, Juan Benjamin would drive home Furman to seal the door shut for the victory.

Myrtle Beach would tack on three in the ninth after a few bounces went their way. However, it was too little too late.

Pelicans pitching also hit six batters through the course of the ballgame. Cavenaugh was the victim twice, once in the third and another in the sixth.

The Hillcats and Pelicans will conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at Bank of the James Stadium at 2 p.m.

