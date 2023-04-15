Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston

The Fireflies will play their first doubleheader of the season tonight, with game one slated to begin at 6:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz gets the ball in game one and LHP Ryan Ramsey starts game two for Columbia while Charleston counters with RHP Marcus Johnson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) in game one and RHP Jonny Cuevas (0-1, 9.00 ERA) for game two.

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

FIREFLIES NOTCH 20 STRIKEOUTS IN 4-1 WIN: The Fireflies pitching staff was lights out again as they punched out 20 Charleston RiverDogs hitters in a 4-1 win at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park Friday night. Pitching was the name of the game again for the Columbia Fireflies (2-2). David Sandlin (W, 1-0) got the ball for a second time this season, and the Oklahoma product didn't disappoint. The righty spun five frames, fanning a 2023 Fireflies'-best nine hitters. Next, Steven Zobac wrung up all six RiverDogs (2-3) hitters he saw before Samuel Valerio and Eduardo Herrera (S,1) each spun a scoreless inning to take us to the finish line. The Fireflies started the scoring in the third inning. With Jean Ramirez in scoring position, Lizandro Rodriguez ripped an RBI triple down the right field line to break the scoreless tie. Rodriguez came around on a throwing error from reliever Kikito Severino as he was trying a pick-off at first base that gave the Fireflies a 2-0 lead.

HISTORY IN THE HOLY CITY: Last night, the Fireflies punched out a franchise-record 20 Charleston RiverDogs hitters across nine innings. It's a feat that has only been matched nine times in the Majors and it unseats the previous Fireflies record of 18, which was set May 5, 2021. In that contest vs Augusta, the Fireflies got 18 punchouts in eight innings, with Adrian Alcantara and Cruz Noriega both setting aside six, Emilio Marquez sitting down three, Nathan Webb a pair and Patrick Smith one hitter. Friday, it was David Sandlin setting the tone for nine across five innings, then Steven Zobac punched out all six hitters he faced before Samuel Valerio wrung up a pair in an inning and Eduardo Herrera closed the door with three in the ninth.

THROWING FIRE: Thursday night, starter David Sandlin was one out away from completing five innings. The righty also fanned eight hitters, including three in the second inning as he displayed the stuff that allowed him to tally over 100 strikeouts at the University of Oklahoma in 2022.

DANIEL DRIVE-IN: In his first two games of the 2022 season, Daniel Vazquez has driven in four RBI. In fact, he drove in all four of those runs in his first 11 innings of play this season. To put that into perspective, last season, it took Vazquez until his 14th game with the Fireflies to drive in his fourth run of the campaign. He didn't have a multi-RBI game until his 24th game of the season. The shortstop will be 19-years-old this entire season, so he is still over two years younger than the average player in the Carolina League.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first four games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only two runs in 19.2 innings of work (0.95 ERA). The run includes 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and David Sandlin from Tuesday-Thursday. They've also punched out a combined 26 opposing hitters. The bullpen's journey has been a bit more rocky, allowing 12 runs in their first 16.1 innings (6.61 ERA). Tonight the Fireflies will start Mauricio Veliz and Ryan Ramsey for the first time.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Tonight will be the first of three scheduled doubleheaders the Fireflies have prior to the end of April. When Columbia visits Augusta to close out the month, they'll play eight games in six days. The Fireflies sit just two games back of the first place Fayetteville Woodpeckers coming into today's slate of games.

