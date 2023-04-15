Ballesteros' Grand Slam Lifts Pelicans to Rain-Shortened Victory over Hillcats

The ups and downs in the early season continued for the Pelicans as they won on Friday night 7-4 against the Lynchburg Hillcats in a rain-shortened five-inning game. The win moved the Birds back to .500 at 3-3, while the Hillcats dropped to 3-4.

Despite the game being called early, Myrtle Beach still racked up eight hits with the big one being Moises Ballesteros' (1-3, HR, 4 RBI, BB) grand slam in the fourth inning. Jefferson Encarnacion (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB) continued his hot start with his third multi-hit performance. Cristian Hernandez (2-2, 2 RBI, BB) knocked in a pair of runs with a single.

Just two pitchers were used by the Pelicans as reliever Angel Gonzalez (1-0) took the win with 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed two earned runs off four hits and a walk while striking out four. Starter Brody McCullough lasted just shy of four innings with two earned runs off two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Maick Collado (0-1, 2 RBI, BB) paced the Lynchburg lineup with a pair of runs driven in. Angel Zarate (1-3, RBI) and Manuel Mejias (0-3, RBI) provided the other two runs. The Hillcats collected six hits as a team through five innings.

Starting pitcher Yorman Gomez (0-1) took the loss with three runs, two earned allowed through three innings off five hits, and two walks with three strikeouts. Reliever Zach Jacobs recorded just two outs in his outing and gave up the grand slam to Ballesteros.

The Pelicans struck first in the top of the second as Hernandez grounded a two-run single to right field with runners scoring from second and third to give Myrtle Beach an early 2-0 lead.

Another run scored for the visitors in the following frame as Encarnacion hit a two-out double to score Andy Garriola from second to extend the lead to 3-0.

A single and two walks loaded the bases for the Pelicans in their half of the fourth as Ballesteros came up. On a 1-0 pitch, Ballesteros cranked his second home run of the series to right-center field for a grand slam and the Birds broke it open to a 7-0 lead.

The Hillcats scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to start a rally before the rain. Collado hit a sacrifice fly to center with runners on second and third for Lynchburg's first run. Mejias followed with an RBI groundout to plate the second run of the fourth.

Down 7-2, the Hillcats scored two more in the fifth. With runners at the corners, Zarate lifted a single into left to score the runner from third. Lynchburg would later load the bases for Collado, who walked with two outs to make it a 7-4 Myrtle Beach lead.

The game was stopped in the top of the sixth as the rain drenched the playing surface.

With the series tied 2-2, the Pelicans and Hillcats will meet for game five on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

