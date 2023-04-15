Pitching Struggles, Pelicans Fall to Hillcats 11-3

In the fifth game of the week, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped their third contest of the series by the score of 11-3 to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday night. With the loss, the Birds dropped to 3-4 while the Hillcats improved to 4-4 early in the season.

After being blanked for eight innings, the Pelicans scored three runs in the ninth to avoid their first shutout this season. Christian Franklin (2-5, 2B, 3 RBI) knocked all three runs in on a double. Cristian Hernandez (3-4, 3B) recorded his first three-hit game of the season in the loss.

It was a tough night for the pitching staff as starter Koen Moreno (0-1) took the loss with just one earned run through his three innings. Moreno gave up three hits and walked two while hitting four batters. Reliever Erian Rodriguez allowed a bulk of the runs with five coming across the plate in his 2 1/3 frames.

11 hits turned into 11 runs for the Hillcats as both Nate Furman (3-4, 2B, RBI, BB) and Juan Benjamin (3-4, RBI, BB) posted three-hit games. Lexer Saduy (1-3, HR, 4 RBI) hit a three-run home run for the Hillcats' second big fly of the week.

A smooth night for the pitching staff was started by Alonzo Richardson (1-0) who kept the Pelicans scoreless in his five innings with just two hits and two walks allowed with a pair of strikeouts. Samuel Vasquez allowed the three-run double in the ninth but struck out a game-high four in the win.

Lynchburg scored first with a lone run coming across in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Pres Cavenaugh was hit by a pitch from Moreno to put the Hillcats up 1-0.

The game broke open with a four-run bottom of the fifth for the Hillcats. Saduy came up with one out and two runners on and lined a home run over the right-center field wall to give the home team a 4-0 lead. Marc Filia followed with a triple and later scored on a balk by Erian Rodriguez.

The Hillcats kept the scoring coming with two runs in every inning following. Maick Collado scored on a wild pitch by Jack Aldrich in the bottom of the sixth and Saduy hit a sacrifice fly to center to extend the Lynchburg lead to 7-0.

In the Hillcats' seventh, Collado hit a sacrifice fly to right field with the bases loaded, and Guy Lipscomb grounded into a forceout to plate another run.

The two runs in the eighth were scored on back-to-back two-out hits with Furman hitting an RBI double and Benjamin scoring him on a single in the next at-bat to push the advantage to 11-0.

The Pelicans made their only noise of the game in the top of the ninth following two strikeouts to begin the frame. Back-to-back singles by Reginald Preciado and Hernandez and a walk to Reivaj Garcia loaded the bases for Franklin. The No. 2 hitter lined a double to deep center field that cleared the bases and scored three to make it an 11-3 game.

With Lynchburg up in the series 3-2, the Pelicans will have a chance to even the first six-game set of the year on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 ET.

