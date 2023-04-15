GreenJackets Fall in Double-Header Friday

April 15, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) fell in both legs of Friday's double-header to the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers). The GreenJackets (1-4) got solid pitching in both, but the late-game heroics of the Wood Ducks (5-1) were too much to overcome.

In the opening game, Spencer Schwellenbach pitched two flawless innings, not allowing an earned run. The GreenJackets took the lead early, courtesy of a Jeremy Celedonio three-run home run that measured 442 feet. However, that was the extent of the scoring for Augusta, as the Wood Ducks were able to string together base hits off of Tyree Thompson (BS, 1) in the sixth and Elison Joseph (L, 1-1) in the seventh to take a 5-3 victory. Dylan MacLean (W, 1-0) picked up the victory in relief for Down East.

In game two, the GreenJackets got their best starting effort of the year. Braves #2 overall prospect Owen Murphy struck out six batters in four innings of scoreless baseball, only allowing two hits. The GreenJackets got a run in the bottom of the third from an RBI single off the bat of David McCabe, and they took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning. However, more late-game runs from Down East put the visitors in front in the final frame, and they were able to retain the lead with Matt Brosky (W, 1-1) picking up the win and Hayden Harris (L, 0-1, BS, 1) tagged with the loss.

The GreenJackets will look to top Braves prospect JR Ritchie tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05. Tomorrow, join the GreenJackets to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day at SRP Park. It's a State Farm Family Saturday, presented by Anthony & London Thuan State Farm! A perfect night to take your family to the ballpark.There's also a White Claw Pre-Game Concert and a post-game fireworks extravaganza. Tickets are available at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.