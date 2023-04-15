Late Offense Forces Doubleheader Split Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies were able to walk away with a doubleheader split Saturday night against the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. The Fireflies lost the first game 3-0, but were able to score a pair in the top of the seventh to steal the second game 2-1.

Game 1

The Fireflies starting pitching remained hot as Mauricio Veliz spun four scoreless frames in his Carolina League debut. The righty fanned five hitters before handing the ball to Chazz Martinez (L, 0-1). Martinez worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning, but rain into trouble in the sixth.

After striking out the first hitter he faced, the southpaw walked Xavier Isaac and then allowed a two out single to Ryan Spikes to keep the inning alive. Next, with two on, the RiverDogs drew back-to-back walks to plate the first run of the game. Cooper McKeehan came in and gave up a single up the middle to Christopher Barete that allowed two more to score, giving Charleston a 3-0 lead heading to the final inning of play.

Although the bats didn't score a run, Columbia outhit Charleston 5-4. Jean Ramirez had a pair of those hits and Brett Squires had a fourth inning double in Columbia's game 1 loss.

Game 2

The Fireflies rallied late to split the series, scoring a pair in the seventh to upend Charleston 2-1 in game two.

Lizandro Rodriguez set the tone, singling to lead off the frame before Brett Squires and Junior Calderon drew back-to-back walks to set the table for Roger Leyton. Columbia's right fielder singled up the gut to score the Fireflies only two runs on the day.

Calderon had a fantastic game, finishing 2-2 with a triple and a walk that helped advance the winning run to scoring position for Leyton in the seventh.

The pitching continued to be a strength for Columbia as Ryan Ramsey allowed a single run in four innings, scattering five hits from the RiverDogs. Next Wesley Scott (W, 1-0) was able to fan four hitters in two scoreless innings before handing the ball to John McMillon (S, 1) who earned his first career save after a scoreless seventh.

Columbia closes out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow evening at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park at 5:05 pm. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Yoniel Curet (0-0, 9.00 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand will include a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway courtesy of AMAROK and our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services is Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at only $5 when you buy in advance at FirefliesTickets.com.

