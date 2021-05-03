Hillcats Announce Opening Day Roster

May 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Lynchburg, Virginia - The Lynchburg Hillcats are pleased to announce the team's 2021 Opening Day roster. The 30-man squad christens the newly named Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday, May 4th.

The team features five of the top fifteen prospects in the Indians system, all of which are 20-years-old or younger.

The highly rated crew includes:

#6 Daniel Espino

#10 Josh Wolf

#11 Lenny Torres

#13 Angel Martinez

#14 Gabriel Rodriguez

Other facts about the Hillcats Opening Day roster:

Six 19-year-old players, all in the field

Two first round draft picks (Espino, Torres)

RHP Josh Wolf was part of the blockbuster Francisco Lindor trade to the Mets in the off-season

Players from seven different countries (Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the United States)

Seven players that spent 2019 in Mahoning Valley with new Hillcats' Manager Dennis Malavé

The full team roster can be found below.

PITCHERS (15): LHP Jaime Arias, RHP Trey Benton, RHP Xzavion Curry, RHP Daniel, LHP Daritzon Feliz, RHP Zach Hart, RHP Jordan Jones, LHP Randy Labaut, LHP Andrew Misiaszek, RHP Eric Mock, RHP Sergio Morillo, RHP Jerson Ramirez, RHP Lenny Torres, RHP Miguel Vinicio, and RHP Josh Wolf

OUTFIELDERS (6): Will Bartlett, Christian Cairo, Angel Martinez, Jhonkensy Noel, Gabriel Rodriguez, and Yordys Valdes

CATCHERS (2): Yainer Diaz and Andres Melendez

INFIELDERS (5): Julian Escobedo, Korey Holland, Alexfri Planez, Micah Pries, and Johnathan Rodriguez

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at Bank of the James Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1940. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Maura Sheridan at msheridan@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.