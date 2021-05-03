Brewers Announce Initial 2021 Mudcats Roster

May 3, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the initial roster for the Carolina Mudcats in advance of the 2021 season opener vs. Fayetteville on Tuesday, May 4 at Five County Stadium. The new roster features several of Milwaukee's top-rated prospects and native North Carolinian's including Raleigh's Noah Campbell, Creedmoor's Justin Bullock and Goldsboro's Ashton McGee.

The Brewers selected both Cardinal Gibbons' Campbell and South Granville's Bullock during the 19th and 16th rounds, respectively, of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Milwaukee, meanwhile, selected C.B. Aycock High School's McGee in the 18th round of the 2019 Draft out of UNC.

Manager Joe Ayrault's 2021 Mudcats will additionally begin the new season with four players highly rated in Baseball America's Top 30 Brewers prospects list. Those players include shortstop Freddy Zamora (No. 6), catcher Zavier Warren (No. 9), pitcher Abner Uribe (No. 22) and outfielder Joey Wiemer (No. 26). Outfielder Micah Bello, meanwhile, is the No. 28 ranked prospect in the Milwaukee farm system per MLB.com.

The initial 2021 roster features 29 active players. The new Low-A East league rules allows for 30 players, five more than in years past.

PITCHERS (16): Brock Begue (L), Justin Bullock, Jhoan Cruz, Juan Geraldo, Jackson Gillis (L), Miguel Guerrero, Brandon Knarr (L), Caden Lemons, Peyton Long, Joey Matulovich, Brendan Murphy (L), Evan Reifert, Cam Robinson, TJ Shook, Abner Uribe, Michele Vassalotti

CATCHERS (3): Alex Hall, Darrien Miller, Zavier Warren

INFIELDERS (6): Noah Campbell, Gabe Holt, Ernesto Martínez, Ashton McGee, Felix Valerio, Freddy Zamora

OUTFIELDERS (4): Micah Bello, Arbert Cipion, Joe Gray Jr., Joey Wiemer

Additionally, two new staff members will join Manager Ayrault this season, including Pitching Coach Carson Cross and interim Hitting Coach Jordan Getzelman. Like previously announced, Coach Liu Rodriguez, Athletic Trainer Matt Deal and Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jonah Mergen will also work alongside Manager Ayrault this season.

As previously announced, fans will be welcome once again at Five County Stadium when the Mudcats begin the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The capacity of Five County Stadium, however, will be limited to start the season, aligning with Major League Baseball regulations as well as local health and safety protocols.

Season ticket packages, group options and the Grand Slam Package ticket plan are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are an officially licensed affiliate, and are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats open the 2021 season in the newly formed Low-A East League on Tuesday, May 4 at Five County Stadium versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.