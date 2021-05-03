Fredericksburg Nationals To Host Opening Day Viewing Party On May 4

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to invite full-season and half-season ticket holders, as well as members of the media, to FredNats Ballpark tomorrow, Tuesday, May 4 for a viewing party of the first ever FredNats game.

The FredNats will face off against the Lynchburg Hillcats in the first series of the Low-A East season, with a first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. A live radio stream will be available on the FredNats Baseball Network, with team broadcaster Erik Bremer providing the play-by-play. Fans in the ballpark will be able to listen to the FredNats broadcast, paired with Lynchburg's MiLB.tv video stream.

Live in-game promotions will take place throughout the game, and fans can get a sneak peek of the gameday experience by visiting concessions stands and the Trading Post, the official team store.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce at 5:00 p.m. at the main gate on the concourse.

The FredNats will also educate fans on the official Covid-19 safety procedures for the 2021 season, including their clear bag policy, pod seating, and more when gates open to ticket holders at 5:30 p.m.

