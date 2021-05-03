GreenJackets & Braves Release 2021 Roster

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced their 2021 roster. The team is set to debut at SRP Park on Tuesday, May 4, at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals).

"It has been far too long since we've seen the energy of GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park," GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger stated. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have the next group of Atlanta Braves stars here in the CSRA as we kick off this new era."

Headlining the 2021 GreenJackets: Vaughn Grissom. The 20-year-old is the #18 overall prospect in the Atlanta Braves system according to MLB.com. In 2019, the infielder slashed .288/.361/.400 in Rookie ball. He was an 11th round selection by the Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft.

#24 overall prospect Tyler Owens brings his mid-90s fastball to SRP Park. The 13th round selection in the 2019 Draft turned heads in his first professional season two years ago. He accumulated 32 strikeouts in 27.1 innings and posted a 4.28 ERA.

Stephen Paolini will be the highest drafted prospect to start the season in North Augusta. The 5th round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft is listed as the #29 overall prospect in the Braves system. Paolini was drafted out of high school and has been praised for his speed and power from the left-hand side of the plate. He can play all three outfield positions. "I know I can speak on behalf of everybody when I say how excited we all are to have baseball back in 2021." stated GreenJackets Manager Michael Saunders. "We couldn't be happier to have it be with the City of North Augusta and at SRP Park. The journey to Atlanta goes through here."

A few local names also fill out the roster. Brent Burgess grew up in Lithonia, GA and signed as a free agent with the Braves in 2019. He played his college baseball at Georgia Gwinnett College. Burgess had an ERA of 1.46 in eight games during his 2019 Rookie ball debut.

Georgia Bulldog fans remember the gritty play of Cam Shepherd. The everyday shortstop for four seasons in Athens signed with the Braves last summer and begins his professional career in North Augusta. Lifelong Braves fan and infielder from Columbus State University, Bryson Horne, will make his professional debut with the GreenJackets.

