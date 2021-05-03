FredNats Release 2021 Opening Day Roster

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - With the long-awaited return of minor league baseball just around the corner, the Fredericksburg Nationals have announced the Opening Day roster for their inaugural 2021 season.

Led by manager Mario Lissón, the roster will feature six players making their professional debut and 24 players making their first appearance with a full-season minor league team. It includes five players who joined the organization last summer, including Mitchell Parker, Washington's fifth-round selection in the 2020 Draft. Five countries outside the United States are represented on the 29-man squad, with five players from Venezuela, two from the Dominican Republic, and one each from Panama, Nicaragua and Curaçao.

PITCHERS (15): Tomás Alastre, Jordan Bocko, Michael Cuevas, Tanner Driskill, Pedro González, Alfonso Hernández, Lucas Knowles, Davis Moore, Mitchell Parker, Bryan Peña, Karlo Seijas, Troy Stainbrook, Leif Strom, Rodney Theophile, Tyler Yankosky

CATCHERS (3): Allan Berríos, Geraldi Diaz, Onix Vega

INFIELDERS (6): J.T. Arruda, Jake Boone, Gio Díaz, Junior Martina, José Sánchez, Kevin Strohschein

OUTFIELDERS (5): Zach Cornell, Landon Dieterich, Ricardo Méndez, Jake Randa, Jeremy Ydens

In advance of Opening Day, the FredNats are hosting a virtual media day this afternoon. Manager Mario Lissón will address the media via Zoom at approximately 12:30, followed by Opening Day starter Leif Strom at approximately 12:50. This evening's workout at FredNats Ballpark (weather permitting) is not open to the public, but members of the media can request access to take photos and video from a safe distance on the concourse beginning at 7:00. If you would like to attend today's virtual press conferences or workout, please email manager of broadcasting and media relations Erik Bremer (ebremer@frednats.com) for more information.

The FredNats begin their inaugural 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4, as they travel to Lynchburg to take on the Hillcats. Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Lynchburg's video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv. First pitch from Bank of the James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30, with the FredNats Pregame Show beginning at 6:15. After a week on the road, the FredNats will begin their home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 as they welcome the Delmarva Shorebirds to FredNats Ballpark.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

