Big South Conference Tournament Returns to Segra Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Ingles Big South Conference Tournament returns to Segra Stadium from May 27th - 29th. This year's tournament features the top four teams in the conference facing off in a three-day double-elimination showdown to determine who gets the automatic qualifier position for the NCAA Tournament and the road to the College World Series.

The Big South's 40-game conference season concludes May 22nd and the race for the four postseason slots will be decided during the next three weeks. Fans can visit BigSouthSports.com for updated standings as the tournament approaches to see which four teams will earn the right to play in Fayetteville.

Tickets for the tournament are general admission and are $10/day. Each ticket will get you admission for every game during that respective day. Military, students, and season ticket holders will receive $2 off per ticket with proof of ID. Luxury suites are also available. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Fayettevillewoodpeckers.com. The Big South Championship schedule with dates and times is below.

Thursday, May 27th

Game 1: 3 p.m.

Game 2: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28th

Game 3: 11 a.m.

Game 4: 3 p.m.

Game 5: 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 29th

Championship Game: 12 p.m.

Championship Game 2 (if necessary): 4 p.m.

