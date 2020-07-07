High-Scoring Forward Joins Walleye Lineup

July 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Forward Conlan Keenan has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Keenan joins Toledo after completing his college career at SUNY-Geneseo, where he consistently ranked among the leaders in points each season he played. Playing in over 100 games during his college career, the 24-year-old racked up a total of 172 points (86G, 86A) and 30 penalty minutes.

Dan Watson said about Keenan, "Conlan had a fantastic college career offensively. He has great vision, scoring touch and the ability to make players around him better. He was the Captain for his team for the past two seasons, so he will bring leadership qualities to the Walleye as well."

The 5'10", 170-pound Rochester, NY native helped lead the Knights to back-to-back State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.