Americans Welcome Back Lancaster and Lammon for Sophomore Seasons

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life announced today that the team has signed defenseman Les Lancaster, and forward Joshua Lammon for the 2020-2021 season.

"Joshua Lammon is a guy that can play any position on any line," noted Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He's solid at both ends of the rink. Les Lancaster is an Allen trademark offensive defenseman. Both players are quality people on and off the ice."

Les Lancaster joined the Allen Americans after playing one season at the University of Denver. Prior to that, he played three seasons at Mercyhurst College in Pennsylvania, and two seasons with the Springfield Junior Blues of the North American Hockey League. Lancaster was a teammate of Joshua Lammon at both Mercyhurst and the Springfield Junior Blues.

"Coming back to play for the Allen Americans was an easy decision for me," said defenseman Les Lancaster. "My experience last year was incredible and I'm looking to build off of that this year".

Lancaster was loaned to three teams in the American Hockey League last season, with stops in Iowa, San Antonio and Stockton. He led the ECHL in points with 13, at the time of his first AHL loan to Iowa last November.

Joshua Lammon was acquired in a trade with the Florida Everblades early last season, where he had six points in nine games with Florida. The resident of Jackson, Michigan, caught fire the second half of 19-20 and put up 27 points in 54 games for Allen. He had 33 points total in 63 games with both Florida and Allen.

"I'm excited to wear the Americans' jersey again this year," said forward Joshua Lammon. "Allen is a great place to play hockey, and I think we will have the pieces to make a run for the Kelly Cup this season."

Lancaster (Les) and Lammon (Joshua) join Spencer Asuchak and Jared VanWormer as announced players for the 20-21 season. The Americans open the regular season on October 16th against the Rapid City Rush.

