F Frank DiChiara First to Sign with Royals for 2020-21

July 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, re-signed forward Frank DiChiara to an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season Tuesday. He is the first to sign with Reading for the team's 20th anniversary campaign. Season, group and flex tickets for the 20th anniversary season are available by calling 610-898-7825 or by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets.

Watch: DiChiara explains "unfinished business" for 2020-21

Reading will announce its second player signing on Thursday live on Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals at 3:30 p.m.

Need to know

- Led the 2019-20 Royals in goals (22), assists (37) and points (59). His 59 points were 11th in the ECHL. Also topped the Royals in multi-point games (17) and was tied for a team-high seven power-play goals.

- Has improved his goals and points totals in each of his three professional seasons.

- Is one of 18 to score 100 career points with Reading.

Coach Quotes

Head Coach Kirk MacDonald: "Frank was an integral part of our success last season as a top scorer and as one of our leaders in the locker room. We can count on him to play every night and are excited to have him back for his third season in Reading."

DiChiara extras

The Ronkonkoma, NY native stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 238 pounds. Over four seasons at Yale, DiChiara tallied 30 goals and 72 points in 127 games. The left-handed shot won the 2013 Clark Cup with Dubuque (USHL) and scored the championship-clinching goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.