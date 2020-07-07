Growlers Announce Buddy the Puffin Clothing Line

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are thrilled to announce the launch of a new adult clothing line today featuring their iconic mascot Buddy the Puffin. The launch comes after receiving unprecedented demand from fans of the majestic Newfoundland mascot.

Buddy the Puffin was introduced as the mascot for the St. John's Maple Leafs 27 years ago and has been a cultural icon since day one. Throughout those years Buddy has brought joy and laughter to a vast number of fans at Mile One Centre and continues to make his mark on countless Newfoundlanders and Labradorians through his commitment to support local community programming. The storied Puffin went on to become the mascot for several of St. John's professional hockey teams, including the St. John's IceCaps, and presently the Newfoundland Growlers. Buddy took home the American Hockey League's Mascot of the Year award in 2013 and 2017.

"You can always count on Buddy the Puffin to bring the fun," says Growlers owner, Dean MacDonald. "His 'We're Streaking!' undies are my favourite pair, now I have a couple t-shirts to complete the look."

The adult clothing line consists of four items, including two t-shirts, a cloth tote bag, and a limited-edition autographed garment collector's piece. The adult line illustrates the Puffin's uniqueness and brings to light his cheery, goofy manner. The two t-shirts showcase some of Buddy's classic demeanours, one featuring Buddy the Puffin playing his signature performance instrument, the drums, with "Buddy" written across the chest, while the other shirt displays the Growlers feathered mascot suited up in goalie gear on the front and back, with the headline "The Puck Stops Here" across the chest.

Earlier this season the Growlers introduced a Buddy clothing line for his younger fans, these items include a "Buddy's Buddy" baby onesie, a toddler-sized Puffin t-shirt and a long-sleeve toddler-sized "Buddy 92" shirt.

Shop the entire Buddy the Puffin clothing line now at shop.nlgrowlers.com.

