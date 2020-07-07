Grip It and Sip It for MG Returns to Wild Dunes August 10

July 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, is the presenting sponsor of the 'Grip It and Sip It For MG' Golf Tournament for the second consecutive year. This year's event will be held Monday, August 10 at Wild Dunes, Harbor Course and will raise funds for the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA).

The tournament aims to bring friends, family, and the hockey community together to help support the MGFA in finding better treatment options, and hopefully a cure for Myasthenia Gravis in honor of Lauren Jarman who has been battling this disease since 2011.

Jarman's husband Dave played for the Stingrays during the 2010-11 and 2013-14 seasons.

"We had a fun, successful tournament last summer, and we're looking forward to another great day again next month," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "It'll be great to get together with our tight-knit local hockey community to play some golf while raising money and awareness for the MGFA."

Food will be provided by Lewis Barbecue for participating golfers after the round.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.