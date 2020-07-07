Mavericks Re-Sign Power Forward Loren Ulett

July 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has re-signed forward Loren Ulett to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Ulett, a 25-year-old forward from Port Perry, Ontario, Canada, returns for his third season with Kansas City. The six-foot 209-pounder netted a double digit goal total last season, scoring 10 goals with eight assists for 18 points in 55 games. The bruising power forward also piled up 83 penalty minutes.

"Loren embodies what we want in our players," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He is a team first player with exceptional character and great pro habits. He's a tireless worker and has an undeniable edge and toughness to his game.

"He's willing to stand up for his teammates and drive the net. We believe Loren has a breakout year ahead of him and are excited to have him back."

Ulett played collegiately at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, where he put up 31 points in 64 games on 17 goals and 14 assists.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The only way to reserve tickets to the Mavs home opener is with season tickets. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.