Swamp Rabbits and Local Youth Organize "Cans for Kids" Food Drive for Loaves & Fishes

July 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey team has partnered with Greater Greenville Youth Hockey (GGHA) to host "Cans for Kids," a nonperishable food drive to benefit Loaves & Fishes. Donations of both nonperishable foods and monetary gifts will be collected on Friday July 17th and Saturday July 18th from 11:00am - 3:00pm at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Volunteers will collect these items at a drive through drop off site to ensure social distancing.

Record-breaking unemployment rates continue to impact Greenville residents. Many middle-class families who have never before sought assistance are now turning to local food assistance providers to help keep food on the table. Loaves & Fishes is seeking high-priority resources such as canned goods, kid friendly non-perishable foods, and monetary gifts in order to keep their delivery trucks on the road 7 days a week. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and several youth sports teams are asking for all who are able to join their effort to reduce hunger in Greenville County. All donors will receive a ticket voucher for a 2020-2021 Swamp Rabbits regular season game. Additionally, Bon Secours Wellness Arena will provide exclusive ice time for youth donors, at a later date to be determined.

"Summer is already a challenging time for the nearly 50% of Greenville County students who rely on free or reduced-cost meals during the school year. The addition of a pandemic, and all of its economic repercussions, have substantially increase the already large numbers of kids needing food this summer," said Tessa May, Loaves & Fishes' Executive Director.

How can you be involved?

DROP OFF: Nonperishable food items (or monetary gifts) can be dropped off at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday July 17th and Saturday July 18th from 11:00am - 3:00pm. For more info, contact Farris Steele Johnson [email protected]

SHIP FOOD: For those unable to participate on July 17th or 18th, Loaves & Fishes has an online list of their most needed items. Donors can purchase these items and have them shipped directly to Loaves & Fishes at Suite 810 25 Woods Lake Road Greenville, SC 29607. For more details & a donation wish list, visit: https://loavesandfishesgreenville.com/events_fundraisers/cans-for-kids/

DONATE FUNDS: Loaves & Fishes delivers daily to our 101 partner agencies 100% free of charge. We believe our partners should be free to use their often limited funds on essential programs rather than on food. Each dollar we raise is equal to $4 of food for people in our community. Monetary donations will be accepted at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena drop off site. Additionally, folks can give anytime through PayPal. Online giving details are available here: https://loavesandfishesgreenville.com/events_fundraisers/cans-for-kids/

SEASON TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Support the Swamp Rabbits and get the best price on tickets for the 2020-21 season. Take part in team events and get some sweet benefits, starting at just $450 per seat, or just $12.50 per game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.