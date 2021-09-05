High Point Rockers at West Virginia Power Rained out Sunday, September 5

September 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







The High Point Rockers have been rained out of their scheduled game in Charleston, W.Va. against the West Virginia Power. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Sept. 14 when the Rockers return to Charleston.

High Point and West Virginia will conclude their series with a single game on Monday, September 6 at 1:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.