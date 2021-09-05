High Point Rockers at West Virginia Power Rained out Sunday, September 5
September 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
The High Point Rockers have been rained out of their scheduled game in Charleston, W.Va. against the West Virginia Power. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Sept. 14 when the Rockers return to Charleston.
High Point and West Virginia will conclude their series with a single game on Monday, September 6 at 1:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.
