Revs' Bid at Another Big Comeback Falls One Run Short

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution erased another big early deficit but this time fell by a run as their four-game winning streak was halted with a 10-9 loss to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sunday afternoon at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs remain just two games out of first place and wrap a 10-game homestand on Labor Day Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Blue Crabs again used home runs to jump to an early advantage. In the first, Zach Collier reached on a fielder's choice and a batter later, Jovan Rosa launched his third home run of the year to right for the 2-0 lead.

York responded in the second with JC Encarnacion's solo home run to right to make it a one-run game at 2-1.

Southern Maryland got the run back in their third. With two outs, Josh McAdams singled to left center and scored on Cesar Trejo's triple to deep right center.

Both teams came up with big fourth innings at the plate. Southern Maryland delivered the first haymaker inning. Matt Hibbert led off with a walk and two ground outs moved him to third. The Blue Crabs collected five consecutive two-out hits driving in four runs. Rosa doubled to center to score Hibbert. For the second run, Dario Pizzano smacked a single to right. McAdams collected a ground ball base hit to center and to make it 7-1, Trejo and Michael Baca both singled to left to each drive in a run.

York fired back with seven runs on six hits in their fourth, taking an 8-7 lead in exhilarating fashion. Pinch-hitter Andrew Dundon started the rally with a leadoff walk. For the first two runs, Tyler Hill crushed his first Revs career home run clearing the left-center field wall. A Darian Sandford single immediately followed and he stole second shortly before James Harris' base hit to left. The Revs loaded the bases on a walk to Osmy Gregorio. For his 15th extra base hit in his last 26 home games, Josue Herrera cracked a double to the right field corner for two more runs. After the first out was recorded, Carlos Franco gave York a one-run lead on a towering three-run home run to left, clanging off the top of the Arch Nemesis and out of the park.

Refusing to go away, the Blue Crabs clawed their way back in front, 9-8, in the seventh. Hibbert struck out but reached first on a wild pitch. With one out, Collier was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved to scoring position on a fly ball to deep left-center from Rosa. The stage was set for Joe DeLuca who gave Southern Maryland the one-run lead on a base hit to right.

Welington Dotel played hero again with his second game-tying home run in as many contests as his leadoff home run to right in the seventh tied the game at 9-9.

Southern Maryland earned the lead for a second time in the ninth. With one out, a bunt single from Collier, a walk to Rosa, and an infield hit from DeLuca loaded the bases. David Harris plated the go-ahead run on a pinch-hit sac fly to deep right for the final 10-9 margin.

Notes: York has still won 9 of its last 13 games. The four-game winning streak had tied a season-high for a third time. York had also won three straight vs. Southern Maryland, all on the current homestand. The Revs came back from down at least four runs to take a lead for the fourth time in the last five games. York tied a season-high with four home runs; the Revs have now hit 18 homers in the last seven games. Dotel extended his hitting streak to eight games and homered for the third time on the homestand; he has an RBI in 7 straight games (11 RBI total). Gregorio also extended a hitting streak to eight games. York righty Duke von Schamann (5-6, 5.84) faces Southern Maryland lefty Misael Siverio (1-5, 7.47) in Monday's tilt.

