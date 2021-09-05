Ducks Pull Away in Romp

September 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The only thing close about Sunday afternoon's game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark was the numbers of baserunners for the Lancaster Barnstormers and Long Island Ducks.

Twenty-two Ducks reached base as did 19 Barnstormers. Just about every Duck scored, however, as Long Island pulled away for a 20-4 romp in the third game of a four-game series in Central Islip.

Hector Sanchez belted a pair of three-run homers, and Daniel Fields hit one in the third straight one-sided contest in the series.

Lancaster scored first as Kelly Dugan singled home Alejandro De Aza with two outs in the first. Long Island struck back with a pair of runs off Zach Smith (1-3) in the bottom of the first innings, but it was the homers that crushed Lancaster's spirits on the afternoon.

Fields hit the first, a three-run opposite field shot in the bottom of the fifth that stretched Long Island's lead to 5-1.

Lancaster was able to counter that with three runs of their own in the top of the fifth. Blake Allemand walked and took third on a ground rule double by De Aza. Allemand scored on a wild pitch, and Dugan singled home De Aza for the second time in the game to bring Lancaster within two. Dugan eventually scored on a single by Anthony Peroni which sent Trayvon Robinson to third as the potential tying run.

Brady Dragmire (5-4) entered from the bullpen to face Nick Shumpert. The Lancaster third baseman scorched a grounder at his counterpart, Deibinso Romero, who quickly started a double play.

The Barnstormers were never again close. Chris Shaw chased Smith with a two-run single, and Sanchez followed with the first of his two homers, setting the Barnstormers to a 10-4 deficit.

Six more, three on the second Sanchez blast scored off Alexis Rivero in the sixth inning, and the Ducks finished with four more in the seventh off Ben Wanger.

The 20th run, the most against Lancaster in a game this season, scored on a balk.

It took Allemand moving in from second base to quiet the Ducks. The infielder retired the side in order on seven pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Lancaster and Long Island will wrap up the series on Labor Day afternoon at 1:35. Augie Sylk (4-4) will take the mound against right-hander Joe Iorio (8-2). Fans may tune into the YouTube Channel, starting at 1:30.

NOTES: Dugan had two RBI and now has 47 in 37 games...He ranks third in the league...De Aza was 2-for-3 and is 9-for-12 in the series with four doubles...Anthony Peroni is 19-for-44 (.432) since July 28...Allemand made his second appearance on the mound; the other was Opening Night in an 18-2 loss to York.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.