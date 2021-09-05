Crabs Back in First Place in Wild Win

(York, PA) In York, Pennsylvania for the third of a four-game series, the Blue Crabs picked up a crucial win on Sunday afternoon. It was yet another high scoring, back and forth affair as the Blue Crabs pulled ahead in the ninth inning before Mat Latos (S, 17) shut the door on York. Southern Maryland came out on top 10-9, once again tied for first place in the Atlantic League North Division Second Half title race.

Jovan Rosa got the scoring started immediately for Southern Maryland, cranking his third home run of the season, having just joined the Blue Crabs one week ago. The Revs and the Blue Crabs traded runs in the second and third inning, handing Southern Maryland a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth.

The fourth inning of Sunday's contest was a good encapsulation of what has been seen throughout the series, when one team strikes, the other strikes back harder. To start the top of the fourth, Rosa lasered a line drive double to bring home a run. To follow, Dario Pizzano, Cesar Trejo, and Michael Baca continued the hit parade as they each singled home one run. Heading into the bottom of the fourth Southern Maryland led 6-1, but, the Southern Maryland starter Kolton Mahoney struggled in the fourth. A pair of long balls and an RBI double gave the Revs a whopping seven runs in the frame and an 8-7 lead.

Interestingly, both sides were scoreless until the seventh inning following the outburst of offense. In the top of the seventh, Southern Maryland's Joe DeLuca singled in a pair of runs to give the Crabs a newfound lead, 9-8. But, in the bottom of the seventh, Welington Dotel, Saturday night's hero, hit a solo home run to knot the scoring at 9-9.

In the ninth inning, the Revolution put the Atlantic League saves leader, Jim Fuller on the mound. The Blue Crabs played small ball, of which Zach Collier began with a bunt single before Rosa drew a walk, and DeLuca pounded a single. This gave way for a pinch-hitting David Harris to drive in the go ahead run on a sacrifice fly giving Southern Maryland a narrow 10-9 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

The Blue Crabs gave the ball to Mat Latos for the ninth, and in one of the Crabs longest games of the season, 4 hours and 17 minutes, Latos made quick work of the Revolution. The MLB veteran remained perfect in save opportunities this season, setting the Revs down in order to secure a victory. The win puts Southern Maryland back in first place, tied with the Lancaster Barnstormers. The series finale between the Crabs and the Revs will take place on Monday night, and Southern Maryland will put their southpaw starter, Misael Siverio on the mound.

