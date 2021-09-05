Power Game Postponed
September 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - West Virginia Power News Release
Due to present weather conditions and the forecast for the remainder of the day, today's scheduled 1:05 contest between the High Point Rockers and West Virginia Power at Appalachian Park has been postponed and will be made up as part of a Doubleheader on Tuesday, September 14th at 5:05 PM.
For ticket information, please go to wvpower.com.
