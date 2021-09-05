Ducks Score Season-High 20 Runs to Rout Barnstormers

September 5, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 20-4 on Sunday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took an immediate 1-0 lead versus Long Island starting pitcher Brendan Feldmann just five batters into the ballgame as Kelly Dugan drove in Alejandro de Aza with an RBI single. The Flock jumped ahead 2-1 against Barnstormers starter Zach Smith in the home half of the first frame courtesy of a run-scoring infield single off the bat of Lew Ford that plated Steve Lombardozzi after the infielder tallied a base knock to right, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error committed by catcher Anthony Peroni, while Ford hustled down the line from third base on the second of two wild pitches thrown by Smith in the inning.

Daniel Fields gave the home team some much needed insurance in the fourth as he cracked a three-run tater to the opposite field in left center for his tenth roundtripper of the campaign, putting the Ducks in front 5-1. The Barnstormers got to within 5-4 in the fifth as Blake Allemand scored on a wild pitch while Dugan and Peroni tallied RBI singles. Long Island scored five more times in the home half of the fifth to take a commanding 10-4 advantage, highlighted by a two RBI single from Chris Shaw which was immediately followed by a booming three-run home run over the second wall of advertising in right off the bat of Hector Sanchez. The Flock batted around in the sixth and scored six more times to break the game open at 16-4 with Sanchez at it once again as the backstop launched his second three-run jack in as many innings. The win went to Brady Dragmire (5-4) in relief, retiring the only bater he faced in Nick Shumpert by inducing him to bounce into an inning-ending around the horn double play.

Feldmann registered a no-decision after giving up four runs on seven hits in four and one-third innings pitched, walking five while striking out four and tossing a wild pitch. Smith (1-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering nine runs on seven hits (one home run) in four and two-thirds innings of work, walking and striking out three to go along with a pair of wild pitches thrown. Sanchez and Lombardozzi led the offensive attack with three hits apiece, with Sanchez also tallying six run batted in.

The Ducks and Barnstormers wrap up their four-game series on Monday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Federal Holiday Monday, so fans are invited to spend their day off at the ballpark to celebrate Labor Day. Right-hander Joe Iorio (8-2, 4.95) gets the ball for the Ducks against Barnstormers lefty Augie Sylk (4-4, 8.78).

The Ducks and Barnstormers wrap up their four-game series on Monday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Federal Holiday Monday, so fans are invited to spend their day off at the ballpark to celebrate Labor Day. Right-hander Joe Iorio (8-2, 4.95) gets the ball for the Ducks against Barnstormers lefty Augie Sylk (4-4, 8.78).

Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2021

