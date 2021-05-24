High Point Rockers All-Star Shortstop Headed to Chicago Cubs

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers shortstop Tyler Ladendorf had his contract purchased by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and is headed to the Class AAA Iowa Cubs. Ladendorf was the Rockers' shortstop in their exhibition game against Gastonia on Friday night as he collected a pair of hits including a double and an RBI.

Ladendorf, who played for the Rockers in their inaugural season in 2019, is the seventh High Point player to have his contract purchased in 2021. The Rockers had seven contracts selected by Major League Baseball-affiliated teams in all of 2019.

Ladendorf was a player-coach for the Rockers this season, working with the team's hitters. An MLB veteran, Ladendorf played with the Oakland A's in 2015 and 2016, hitting an RBI triple in his first big league at-bat.

There are now 10 former Rockers playing in MLB-affiliated farm systems including Frank Nigro, Matt Jones and Alberto Baldonado who were with High Point in 2019. Those players whose contracts have been purchased this season include Kole McKinnon (Twins), Preston Palmeiro (Angels), Mitch Walding (Angels), and Chris Nunn (Braves) while Juan Perez (Mexican League) and Quincy Latimore (Italian League) had their contracts purchased by foreign leagues.

High Point will open the 2021 season at York, Pa. on Friday, May 28. The Rockers will play their home opener on Tuesday, June 1 when they host Lancaster at 7:05 p.m.

