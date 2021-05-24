Fields Goes Deep as Ducks Rout Black Sox

May 24, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Daniel Fields of the Long Island Ducks rounds the bases

(Long Island Ducks) Daniel Fields of the Long Island Ducks rounds the bases(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 9-2 on Monday afternoon in a spring training game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both teams traded zeroes until the bottom of the third inning. A solo home run to left-center field by Daniel Fields and a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Johnni Turbo gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead. An RBI single to left by Ryan Jackson in the fourth and a sac fly to left by Hector Sanchez in the sixth doubled the lead to four.

Two more runs came across in the seventh to make it a 6-0 game. A sac fly to right by Jesse Berardi and a fielding error that scored Edgar Lebron did the damage. Fields drove in two more runs in the eighth with a two-out, two-run single to center.

The Black Sox closed within 8-2 in the ninth on an RBI double by Rob Rodriguez and a run-scoring groundout from Raymond Pereira. An RBI single to left by L.J. Mazzilli in the bottom of the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one walk while striking out two. Anthony Fernandez tossed three scoreless innings of relief, yielding two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Anderson DeLeon also pitched three shutout innings, surrendering just one walk while striking out three. Clint Freeman finished up the day by pitching the ninth inning.

Fields led the offense with two hits, three RBIs and a run. Brock Stassi added a double, a walk and two runs, while Lebron drew two walks, scored twice and stole three bases.

The Ducks and Black Sox will play their fourth and final exhibition game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. All Ducks spring training games in 2021 will be played behind closed doors.

The Ducks begin the 2021 regular season on Friday, May 28, against the Lexington Legends. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wearable Replica Championship Rings, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by calling (631) 940-TIXX or.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.