Brickhouse Contract Purchased by Dodgers

The 2021 Atlantic League season has not even started yet, and manager Ross Peeples keeps having to bid farewell to starting pitchers.

Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse, who made two strong starts during spring training has had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was announced today. He will be reporting to their Tulsa affiliate in the AA Central League.

Brickhouse joins fellow right-handers Tyler Herb and Brandon Lawson in being picked up off the Barnstormers roster this spring. Another right-hander with Major League experience was signed just prior to submitting his contract.

The native of The Woodlands, Texas made the deal with the Dodgers following his four-inning start against California Dogecoin Sunday afternoon at F&M. He also started last Wednesday against the Black Sox. He had previously been in the Kansas City Royals organization for eight years after being drafted in the third round in 2011. He served as the closer at Class A Wilmington in 2018 and peaked at Class AAA Omaha in 2019.

"Brickhouse has a very live arm," said manager Ross Peeples. "He came in and was very impressive. With a fastball sitting in the mid-90's, it was only a matter of time before he got some interest."

