Calixte Becomes 'X Factor' for Mets

May 24, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The contract of infielder Orlando Calixte has been purchased by the New York Mets, the York Revolution announced today. Calixte, who has previous Major League experience with the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants, signed with the Revolution last month and is expected to head to Triple-A Syracuse as he pursues his path back to the Major Leagues. He becomes the second member of the 2021 Revolution to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization, joining RHP Casey Lawrence (Toronto Blue Jays), and the 27th Atlantic League player to have his contract purchased since the start of the 2021 Major League season.

"Orlando would have been a great addition to our club, and he'll be a great addition for the Mets," said Revolution Manager Mark Mason. "He can play everywhere defensively and is a good hitter. He puts the ball in play and can hit for some power. He also has speed and great range defensively. We're excited for him to get this opportunity, and it's exciting to see so many talented players from our league get opportunities like this already this season."

Calixte was expected to be York's primary shortstop this season. Currently in his 11th professional season, the 29-year-old is just under two years removed from his last affiliated season. The Dominican Republic native spent 2019 in the Mariners system at Triple-A Tacoma. With the Rainiers, Calixte hit .278 with 27 hits and 10 RBI in just 25 games before his season was cut short due to injury.

Originally signed as an amateur free agent in 2010 by the Kansas City Royals, Calixte's star rose quickly in the Royals system. He was named a 2013 MiLB Organization All-Star with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and was a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star in both 2013 and 2014. During those All-Star seasons, Calixte combined to post 211 hits, 64 extra-base hits (19 home runs), and 73 RBI.

On April 19, 2015, the then-23-year-old received his first Major League call up and debuted against the Oakland Athletics. Calixte earned himself a spot in the big leagues again two years later with the San Francisco Giants after signing with them as a minor league free agent in November 2016. He has appeared in 31 big league games, 29 of which came with San Francisco in 2017, and has totaled seven hits including a double, six runs scored, six RBI, and a stolen base while seeing time at five different defensive positions.

Calixte aims to become the 12th player in Revs history to go from York to the Majors. Andy Marte (2013) is the most recent position player in Revs history to accomplish the feat, doing so with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014. Marte and Tike Redman (Baltimore Orioles, 2007), the first ever Rev to be signed by a Major League organization out of York, are the only position players in Revs history to go from York to Major League Baseball while the other nine have all come from the pitching staff. Calixte will also try to join southpaws Justin Hampson (2010) and Scott Rice (2011) as former Revs who made it to "The Show" with the Mets.

The Revolution opens its 2021 season at home on May 28 against the High Point Rockers. Tickets for all 2021 home games are available at www.yorkrevolution.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.