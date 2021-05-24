Six Teams Headed to Truist Point for NCAA Baseball Regional

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The field is set for the High Point Regional in the NCAA Division III Baseball Championship. The six teams headed to Truist Point include Salisbury University, Washington & Jefferson, Birmingham-Southern, LaGrange, Lynchburg and Marymount, Va. Greensboro College will serve as the host institution for the regional.

A total of 48 teams will be participating in the Division III Championship at eight regional sites. The regionals are double-elimination tournaments and the eight regional champions will advance to the championship finals June 4-9 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

There were 42 conference champions that qualified automatically and six at-large teams.

The six teams will practice at Truist Point on Wednesday, May 26 and play will begin on Thursday, May 27. The opening day schedule has No. 1 seed Salisbury meeting No. 6 Marymount at 11 a.m. followed by No. 2 Washington & Jefferson vs. No. 5 Birmingham-Southern at 2:30. The opening day will conclude with No. 3 LaGrange playing No. 4 Lynchburg at 6:00 p.m.

Games are scheduled for 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day through Saturday. The schedule for Sunday's games, if necessary, is yet to be determined.

All six teams in the High Point Regional were automatic qualifiers who won their conference championship. Salisbury University won the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference while Washington & Jefferson College claimed the President's Athletic Conference title. Birmingham-Southern won the Southern Athletic Association, LaGrange took the USA South Athletic Conference title, Lynchburg won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Marymount (Va.) was the champion of the Atlantic East Conference.

Salisbury, located in Salisbury, Md., is the No. 1 seed in the High Point Regional after posting a 25-4 overall record. The Sea Gulls won their 17th consecutive Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference title by beating Christopher Newport. Salisbury is ranked No. 6 in the NCAA Division III national rankings of May 16. The Sea Gulls are coached by Troy Brohawn who pitched in the Major Leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

With a record of 36-1, Washington & Jefferson is the No. 2 seed in the Regional and the No. 2 ranked team in the nation behind No. 1 Washington University. The campus is located in Washington, Pa. and led by head coach Jeff Mountain, an eight-time Presidents Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. The Presidents have won 14 straight games entering the Regional.

LaGrange, out of LaGrange, Ga., earned the No. 3 seed in the Regional and will be making its fourth consecutive appearance in an NCAA Regional. The Panthers went 24-8 overall and won the USA South's automatic bid with a 9-4 win over nationally-ranked North Carolina Wesleyan in the deciding game of the tournament championship series. Head coach David Kelton is another Major League veteran, having played in the outfield with the Chicago Cubs in 2003 and 2004.

Lynchburg College, from Lynchburg, Va., is the No. 4 seed in the regional and has tied the program record for wins in a season. The Hornets won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with a thrilling 9-8 win over No. 17 Shenandoah. Lynchburg is 34-13 overall after winning the ODAC for the first time in nine years. Head coach Lucas Jones is a Lynchburg College grad and a former ODAC Player of the Year.

Birmingham-Southern, located in Birmingham, Ala., went to the Division III championship series in 2019 before falling to Chapman. The Panthers earned the automatic bid by winning their second consecutive Southern Athletic Association championship with a 25-4 win over No. 13 Berry College on April 24. The Panthers have not played since and have the longest lay-off of any of the six regional teams. Head coach Jan Weisberg is in his 14th year season at Birmingham-Southern and has won over 400 games in his career.

Marymount University's campus is located in Arlington, Va. and the Saints qualified for the Regional by winning their first-ever Atlantic East Tournament this past weekend. Marymount defeated Immaculata to claim the title and improve to 20-5 overall. Head coach Frank Leoni is in his eighth year with the Saints and is the former head coach at Rhode Island and William & Mary.

NCAA High Point Regional Schedule

Thursday, May 27

11 a.m. - Game 1 - No. 1 Salisbury vs. No. 6 Marymount (Va.)

2:30 p.m. - Game 2 - No. 2 Washington & Jefferson vs. No. 5 Birmingham-Southern

6 p.m. - Game 3 - No. 3 LaGrange vs. No. 4 Lynchburg

Friday, May 28

11 a.m. - Game 4 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

2:30 p.m. - Game 5 - Winner Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3

6 p.m. - Game 6 - Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Saturday and Sunday schedules are yet to be announced.

