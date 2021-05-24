Ty Kelly's Contract Purchased by Seattle Mariners

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of infielder Ty Kelly has been purchased by Seattle Mariners organization. He will report to the team's Triple-A club in Tacoma, Wash. Kelly becomes the third member of the 2021 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.

"We wish Ty the best of luck with the Seattle Mariners organization," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "His goal is to return to the Major Leagues, and we are happy to see him get this opportunity."

Kelly was slated to begin his first season with the Flock. He has three seasons of Major League experience (2016-18) with the New York Mets while also playing with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017. In 118 MLB games, he has totaled three home runs, 21 RBIs, 21 runs, 32 hits, eight doubles and 20 walks. The Dallas native was also a key member of Team Israel's impressive performance during the 2017 World Baseball Classic and will represent Israel again at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The 32-year-old most recently played with the Salt Lake Bees (AAA, Angels) in 2019. He accumulated a .325 on-base percentage in 80 games along with 22 RBIs, 37 runs, 69 hits, 12 doubles and three triples.

Following is the complete list of 2021 Ducks players whose contracts have been purchased:

PLAYER (POS) MLB TEAM/FOREIGN LEAGUE CLUB ASSIGNMENT TRANSACTION DATE

Ty Kelly (INF) Seattle Mariners Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) 05/22/21

T.J. Rivera (INF) Pittsburgh Pirates Indianapolis Indians (AAA) 05/19/21

Rob Zastryzny (LHP) Miami Marlins Extended Spring Training 05/04/19

The Ducks saw a franchise record 15 players have their contract purchased during the 2019 season. Nine of those players joined Major League organizations, with seven going to the Triple-A level, while four joined the Mexican League and two went to the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. Right-handed pitcher Tim Melville returned to the MLB level with the Colorado Rockies in 2019 after beginning the year with the Ducks. Since the team's inception in 2000, 21 Ducks players have reached the Major League level after playing on Long Island.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

