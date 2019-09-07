High Point Homers Overpower Patriots

September 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, New Jersey - Two big innings led the High Point Rockers (27-30, 68-59) to a 10-3 win over the Somerset Patriots (20-36, 62-64) Saturday evening at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Rockers opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. Stephen Cardullo (20) hit a two-run home run down the left field line to provide the first two runs. Three batters later, Richie Shaffer (25) launched a two-out, two-run home run to left-center field.

Somerset answered in the bottom of the third on a two-out solo home run to straight-away center field off the bat of Jimmy Paredes (10).

The Patriots made it a one-run game later in the sixth. Somerset loaded the bases with two outs before Scott Kelly grounded a two-run single up the middle to make it a 4-3 score.

High Point responded and put the game out of reach in the next half inning. The Rockers plated six runs in the top of the seventh, including a Hector Gomez RBI single, a run-scoring wild pitch and Shaffer (26) grand slam.

Neither team plated a run the rest of the way.

Yovan Gonzalez and Kelly finished the game with three hits a piece.

Matt Sergey (W, 3-2) earned the win after he allowed three runs over 5.2 innings of work. David Holmberg (L, 2-7) yielded four runs over five innings to take the loss.

The Patriots and Rockers conclude their three-game series Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Liam O'Sullivan (5-8, 3.18 ERA) will toe the rubber for Somerset against High Point righty Craig Stem (4-3, 2.68 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford continues at home on Sunday, September 8th against the High Point Rockers. The game will feature an appearance from Red Titan Ryan and Combo Panda, along with free T-Shirts for the first 2,000 fans, presented by Planet Fitness Somerset. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.