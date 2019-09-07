Anderson Falls Shy of Strikeout Mark in 3-1 Loss

September 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Lancaster's pitching has held the hard-hitting New Britain Bees to a total of five hits in the first two games of the weekend series at New Britain Stadium. Three of those have left the park.

On Saturday evening, Darren Ford and Jason Rogers had the only two hits off John Anderson in six innings, but they were both home runs, leading the Bees to a 3-1 victory in the second game of the four-game set.

In his six innings of work, Anderson (10-8) struck out just four, leaving him with 129 strikeouts on the season. The total is one shy of the franchise single season record, set by Bryan Evans in 2016.

Ford led off the game with a homer to left. Two batters later, Anderson walked Rogers. The left-hander settled down and retired 14 of the next 16 batters with the only two men to reach doing so on Lancaster errors.

Meanwhile, the Barnstormers had early chances off right-hander Akeel Morris (6-3). Caleb Gindl and Andrew Aplin singled in the first, but both were left stranded. The Barnstormers managed their only run in the second. Greg Golson reached base on a throwing error by shortstop Ryan Jackson which skipped into the first base dugout to start the inning. With one out, Darian Sandford cracked a double into the right field corner to tie the game at 1-1.

Lancaster had a promising start to the third inning. Joe Terdoslavich took advantage of a bobble by Rogers to open the inning, and Aplin followed with a perfectly placed bunt single down the third base line. Parker Morin stepped to the plate and hit a soft liner toward the middle of the field. Jackson moved quickly to his left and caught the ball inches from the bag then easily doubled off Terdoslavich.

The Barnstormers only managed two hits over the remainder of the game, including a double by Aplin.

Sandford picked up a two-out walk in the ninth, giving the Barnstormers a chance against lefty closer Jim Fuller, but the southpaw struck out pinch hitter Destin Hood after a lengthy battle to record his 20th save.

Lancaster takes on New Britain in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon to conclude the season series. The Barnstormers will throw right-handers Jonathan Albaladejo (2-10) and Alejandro Chacin (1-4) against lefty David Roseboom (3-2) and right-hander Sam Gervacio (4-5). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 1:15.

NOTES: Sandford is 5-for-8 with five RBI in the series...Aplin had three hits to break out of a 1-for-22 slump...Anderson had allowed only four homers in his previous 89.2 innings...It was the 11th quality start for Anderson, tops on the club...New Britain leads the season series, 10-8...Scott Shuman recorded his ninth straight scoreless inning with help from Sandford's leaping catch and a double play started by Michael Martinez.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.